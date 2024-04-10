RAPT Therapeutics’ (RAPT) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their neutral rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

RAPT has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Leerink Partnrs lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $35.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of RAPT stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average is $16.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $293.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 0.47. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.86 and a 52 week high of $27.35.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.05. As a group, analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAPT. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 159.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,273,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 783,026 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,533,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.4% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,291,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,051,000 after purchasing an additional 492,653 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,334,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,108,000 after purchasing an additional 359,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,882,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

