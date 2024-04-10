RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Holdings Increased by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. RBC Bearings makes up about 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.39% of RBC Bearings worth $198,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 7,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Daniel A. Bergeron sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.22, for a total transaction of $4,008,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,583,470.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RBC shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $275.86.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

RBC Bearings stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $263.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,165. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $268.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $288.16.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $373.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $376.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 12.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

