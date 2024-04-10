Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $7.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust Stock Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.
About Redwood Trust
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Redwood Trust
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Heat Alert: Micron Just Got Named A Must-Own Stock for Q2
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- WD-40 Company Greases the Wheels of Growth and Profits
- About the Markup Calculator
- How to Protect your Portfolio Against a Rising VIX
Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.