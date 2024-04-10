Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Price Target Lowered to $7.25 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $7.75 to $7.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Redwood Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

RWT stock traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $6.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.77. Redwood Trust has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $801.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.36, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 95,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 301,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,924,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

