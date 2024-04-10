Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $8.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36. Redwood Trust has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $8.30. The stock has a market cap of $803.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.77.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 71.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking, Residential Investor Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Consumer Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

