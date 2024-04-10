Regency Centers Co. (REGCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 12th

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.
Regency Centers Stock Performance
Shares of Regency Centers stock opened at $24.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day moving average of $23.99. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $25.25.
Regency Centers Company Profile
