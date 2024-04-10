Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Receives $33.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RNST. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Renasant from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stephens lifted their target price on Renasant from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Renasant from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Renasant from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Renasant stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Renasant has a 12-month low of $22.99 and a 12-month high of $34.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $29.63.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.12. Renasant had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The company had revenue of $230.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Renasant will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Renasant’s payout ratio is presently 34.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 1st quarter worth about $290,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Renasant by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,416,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,121,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,978,000 after purchasing an additional 38,036 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Renasant in the fourth quarter worth about $1,684,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Renasant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares in the last quarter. 77.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. The company operates through Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and factoring equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

