Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.15.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RSG. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $211.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Republic Services

Republic Services Stock Up 0.1 %

RSG stock opened at $188.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.67. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $133.81 and a 12 month high of $192.57.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Republic Services will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In related news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Republic Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

(Get Free Report

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.