Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 EPS estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 4th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $3.69 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.73. The consensus estimate for Texas Capital Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.58 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.24). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $245.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on TCBI. Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

TCBI opened at $59.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.11. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $42.79 and a 52 week high of $66.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.09 per share, for a total transaction of $95,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Thomas E. Long bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $443,318.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.09 per share, with a total value of $95,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 117,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,007.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $612,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the first quarter valued at about $261,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,686 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 163,297 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

