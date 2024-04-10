Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Reservoir Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSVRW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 357,600 shares, an increase of 50,985.7% from the March 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,154,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Reservoir Media Stock Up 10.6 %

Reservoir Media stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200 day moving average is $1.26. Reservoir Media has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reservoir Media

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSVRW. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reservoir Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reservoir Media by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 1,207,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 392,219 shares during the last quarter.

About Reservoir Media

Reservoir Media, Inc operates as a music publishing company. It operates through two segments, Music Publishing and Recorded Music. The Music Publishing segment acquires interests in music catalogs, as well as signs songwriters. The Recorded Music segment engages in the acquisition of sound recording catalogs; discovery and development of recording artists; and marketing, distribution, sale, and licensing of the music catalogs.

