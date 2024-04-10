Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $48.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $36.00. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.50% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Revolution Medicines from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on RVMD

Revolution Medicines Stock Performance

NASDAQ RVMD opened at $32.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.13. Revolution Medicines has a 52-week low of $15.44 and a 52-week high of $35.60. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.54.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 95.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Revolution Medicines will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $39,538.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Revolution Medicines news, General Counsel Jeff Cislini sold 1,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total value of $39,538.16. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,500.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Margaret A. Horn sold 2,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $92,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,553 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,083.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,550 shares of company stock valued at $325,414 over the last ninety days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Revolution Medicines

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mass General Brigham Inc purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the first quarter valued at $10,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,634,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990,800 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $7,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,882,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,309,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,053,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,207,000 after acquiring an additional 425,812 shares in the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Free Report)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.