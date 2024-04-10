RFG Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 27,597 iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USRT. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 4,169 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1,018.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 45,093 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $206,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of USRT opened at $53.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.95. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $43.76 and a 52 week high of $55.40.

About iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

