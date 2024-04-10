RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 287,304,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,530,602,000 after buying an additional 1,567,008 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 199,998,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,971,000 after acquiring an additional 673,043 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after purchasing an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,414,568,000 after purchasing an additional 76,746,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AT&T by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 75,158,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,128,878,000 after buying an additional 1,828,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer raised shares of AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays upped their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet raised AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.61.

AT&T Price Performance

T opened at $16.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.63%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

