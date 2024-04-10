RFG Advisory LLC Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,797 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $642,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 42,694 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $251,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on INTC. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intel from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Intel from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.69.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC opened at $38.33 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.28, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

