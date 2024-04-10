RFG Advisory LLC Sells 6,297 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

RFG Advisory LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,297 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.87 on Wednesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $110.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $105.72.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

