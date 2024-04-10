Richard Davidson Buys 7,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Davidson acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,122.77).
MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance
Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 339 ($4.29). 40,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,188. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.52 ($4.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.99 million, a PE ratio of -8,491.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36.
MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile
