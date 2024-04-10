Richard Davidson Buys 7,000 Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO) Stock

MIGO Opportunities Trust (LON:MIGO – Get Free Report) insider Richard Davidson acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 340 ($4.30) per share, with a total value of £23,800 ($30,122.77).

MIGO Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MIGO Opportunities Trust stock traded down GBX 1 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 339 ($4.29). 40,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,188. MIGO Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 309 ($3.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 346.52 ($4.39). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 341.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 330.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £76.99 million, a PE ratio of -8,491.10 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 27.11 and a quick ratio of 44.36.

MIGO Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Miton Global Opportunities Plc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched by Miton Group plc. It is managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the funds investing in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in other close ended funds.

