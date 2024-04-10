Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading 1.9% Higher

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) traded up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.20 and last traded at $29.75. 111,134 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 118,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.20.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $609.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.26.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.91). Riley Exploration Permian had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $99.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Riley Exploration Permian

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

In other news, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total transaction of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,510,781.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Riley Exploration Permian news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 16,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $375,566.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,198,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,290,235.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Riley Exploration Group, Llc sold 18,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $426,006.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,214,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,510,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,661 shares of company stock worth $1,962,144. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Riley Exploration Permian

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yorktown Energy Partners VIII L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,408,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Riley Exploration Permian by 248.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 531,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,332,000 after buying an additional 379,047 shares during the period. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 449,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,621 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 388,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,585,000 after purchasing an additional 80,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,539 shares in the last quarter. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. The company's activities are primarily focused on the Northwest Shelf and Yeso trend of the Permian Basin.

Featured Stories

