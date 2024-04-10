Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Shares Down 9.9%

Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) dropped 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.61 and last traded at $12.72. Approximately 962,878 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,497,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on RKT. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (up from $8.50) on shares of Rocket Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.02.

Get Rocket Companies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Trading Down 10.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200-day moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.42.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $762.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,402,000 after acquiring an additional 122,894 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Rocket Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.