Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Lifted by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 676.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 28,016 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $9,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Markel Corp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 152,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 10.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation in the first quarter valued at about $642,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,472,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,750,000 after purchasing an additional 106,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $286.94 on Wednesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.11 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $280.80 and its 200-day moving average is $284.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.57%.

ROK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $324.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $357.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.43.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total transaction of $167,448.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret purchased 3,500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $283.64 per share, for a total transaction of $992,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,901,262.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock valued at $5,058,772. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

