Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Down 2.4%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $60.12 and last traded at $61.34. 1,252,776 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,901,994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.85.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Roku from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.52. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 1.66.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 4,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $271,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $550,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,364,035. Corporate insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the 1st quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

