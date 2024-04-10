Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Trading Up 1.7%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) traded up 1.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.95 and last traded at $60.84. 878,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 5,973,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.83.

ROKU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Roku from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Roku from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.23.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.72 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 20.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.70) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total transaction of $2,466,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,039.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.64, for a total value of $2,466,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,221 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,039.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Blackburn acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.96 per share, with a total value of $511,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,680. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,545 shares of company stock worth $4,364,035. Company insiders own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Roku in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roku during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

