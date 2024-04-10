Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Rotork alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ROR

Rotork Stock Performance

About Rotork

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 327.60 ($4.15) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 321.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 314.17. Rotork has a 1-year low of GBX 277.20 ($3.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 344.80 ($4.36). The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,520.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.00.

(Get Free Report)

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.