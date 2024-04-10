Rotork (LON:ROR) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 300 ($3.80) price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 8.42% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ROR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.68) price objective on shares of Rotork in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
