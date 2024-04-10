Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $144.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Royal Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Royal Gold from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Royal Gold in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock.

RGLD stock opened at $124.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87. Royal Gold has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $147.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.53.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $152.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.32 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 39.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

In related news, VP Randy Shefman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total value of $52,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,473 shares in the company, valued at $986,897.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the third quarter worth $1,138,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 28.0% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 51,795 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 64.6% during the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 44,028 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 17,283 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 0.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,825,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Gold by 44.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 83,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

