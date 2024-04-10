RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $115.11.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RPM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on RPM International from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on RPM International from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of RPM International from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th.

Get RPM International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RPM

RPM International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RPM opened at $113.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04. RPM International has a 1-year low of $78.52 and a 1-year high of $120.74.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. RPM International had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Insider Transactions at RPM International

In other news, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,029. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other RPM International news, VP Matthew T. Ratajczak sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $657,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,570,933.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total value of $200,106.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,029. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RPM International

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPM International during the first quarter worth $38,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in RPM International by 1,735.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of RPM International by 274.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

(Get Free Report

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and traditional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry solutions; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.