S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys 3,357 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 61.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mad River Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,675 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 82,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 12,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Walt Disney from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.71.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.10. 3,527,160 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,381,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.80 billion, a PE ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.42. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.92.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

