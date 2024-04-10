S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 626,659.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,446,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,722,318,000 after purchasing an additional 114,428,100 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 211.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,852,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,630,000 after buying an additional 1,257,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,545,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,295,000 after buying an additional 1,232,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after buying an additional 1,231,332 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,271,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,968. The company has a market capitalization of $26.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $58.19.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.