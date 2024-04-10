S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. 399,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

