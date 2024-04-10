S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,967 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Agilent Technologies makes up 1.8% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $4,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in A. Kepos Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.5% in the third quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 2,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 15,471 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on A. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.71.
Agilent Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:A traded down $2.58 on Wednesday, hitting $144.82. 399,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,048. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.39. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $151.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 27.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.
Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.38%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,844,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 253,909 shares in the company, valued at $38,086,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,178,021. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 52,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $7,844,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,086,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 61,610 shares of company stock worth $9,220,333.
Agilent Technologies Company Profile
Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.
