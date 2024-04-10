S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Invests $629,000 in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 121,265.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after buying an additional 25,509,390 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after buying an additional 7,084,451 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after buying an additional 5,880,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 535.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after buying an additional 4,007,100 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Stock Performance

Comcast stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.68. 10,801,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,433,617. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

