S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Makes New $201,000 Investment in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:IMFL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 37.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,003,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186,650 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the second quarter valued at $12,261,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 62.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 471,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 181,297 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $667,000.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS IMFL traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.65. 61,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.28.

Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.2008 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco International Developed Dynamic Multifactor ETF (IMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a developed market ex-US index that holds large- and some mid-cap equity securities based on multiple factors. Securities are selected depending on the stage in the economic cycle of the overall market.

