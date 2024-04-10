S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Raises Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,850 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 3.3% of S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 630.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,531,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,083,938,000 after purchasing an additional 28,076,386 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth about $723,255,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,704,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,340,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $73.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.84. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

ENB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

