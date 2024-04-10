S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Free Report) by 36.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,647 shares during the quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 400,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,283 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 325.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 48,474 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 239,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.73. The company had a trading volume of 438,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,176. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.63. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.09 and a 12 month high of $22.93.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were issued a $0.1142 dividend. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2024. BSJO was launched on Sep 14, 2016 and is managed by Invesco.

