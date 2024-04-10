Safe (SAFE) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. Safe has a market cap of $41.48 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002907 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Safe has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.13 or 0.00102396 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00036299 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00015636 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001431 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.98967628 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

