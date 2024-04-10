Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Holdings Lowered by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,846 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 63,763 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $58,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 125,566 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $398,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total value of $4,530,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,936,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.32, for a total transaction of $893,934.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 60,416 shares in the company, valued at $18,687,877.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock valued at $260,851,046 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock traded down $3.20 on Wednesday, hitting $299.17. 498,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,537,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.19 billion, a PE ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Get Our Latest Report on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.