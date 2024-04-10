Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,374 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 892.9% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CRM. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective (up previously from $325.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $293.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $304.97.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total transaction of $4,090,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,806,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.69, for a total value of $4,090,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,806,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,764,803,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total transaction of $2,702,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $16,179,231.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,851,046 in the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.6 %

CRM stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $300.70. The company had a trading volume of 632,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,161. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.31 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $291.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $297.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.79.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.