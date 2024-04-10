Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Shares Up 0.3%

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $303.50 and last traded at $302.93. 733,498 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 5,615,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $301.91.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.97.

Salesforce Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $297.97 and its 200 day moving average is $257.79. The stock has a market cap of $293.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.99, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Salesforce’s payout ratio is 9.52%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.03, for a total transaction of $4,530,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,936,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,907,110,216.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 903,175 shares of company stock worth $260,851,046. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.4% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 57.5% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 2,004 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $296,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 137.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.2% in the first quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 51,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $15,623,000 after buying an additional 3,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

