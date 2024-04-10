Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE) Plans €0.01 Dividend

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust (LON:SERE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SERE stock opened at GBX 62.36 ($0.79) on Wednesday. Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 60.20 ($0.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 89.75 ($1.14). The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94. The company has a market capitalization of £83.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,030.37 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 64.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 67.14.

Insider Activity

In other Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust news, insider Mark Beddy purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of £6,900 ($8,733.07). 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Schroder European Real Estate Inv Trust Company Profile

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust plc is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. Its investment manager is Schroder Real Estate Investment Management Limited. It invests in European growth cities, specifically institutional quality, income-producing commercial real estate in major Continental European cities and regions.

