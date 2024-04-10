Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,516 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,516 shares during the period. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,986,000. REDW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,053,000 after purchasing an additional 25,280 shares during the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 746,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,416,000 after purchasing an additional 124,611 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $521.78 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $511.59 and a 200-day moving average of $474.90. The company has a market capitalization of $403.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $405.54 and a 52-week high of $527.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

