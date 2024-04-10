Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Shares Bought by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FNDF. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $101,039,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 586.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,612,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,977,000 after buying an additional 3,086,501 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 129,540,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,102,557,000 after buying an additional 2,175,964 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,038,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,104,000 after buying an additional 1,425,159 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,463,000.

FNDF traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,108,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,440. The firm has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $30.16 and a 52-week high of $35.91.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

