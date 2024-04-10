Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC decreased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 834,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716,198 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.6% of Krilogy Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 7,337 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,677,000 after purchasing an additional 60,419 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,176,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,996. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.