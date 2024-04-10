Scotiabank Cuts Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$83.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.96% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$41.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$81.00.
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$59.00, for a total value of C$767,039.00. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
