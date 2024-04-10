Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG) recently:

4/5/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $65.00.

4/4/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/25/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

3/8/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/4/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $55.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/29/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/21/2024 – Scotts Miracle-Gro was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $3.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.42. 444,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,022. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $43.67 and a 52 week high of $78.25. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.78.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.17. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative return on equity of 44.37% and a negative net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $410.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently -37.50%.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,347.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,881,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,671,891.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $79,945.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,918 shares in the company, valued at $1,314,347.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,750 shares of company stock valued at $6,604,492 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scotts Miracle-Gro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMG. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,994,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $348,326,000 after purchasing an additional 237,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,640,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,002 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,208,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,801,000 after purchasing an additional 183,915 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,654 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,711,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,106,000 after purchasing an additional 108,593 shares during the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The company provides lawn care products, comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, and other durable products, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; and gardening and landscape products, which include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes, garden soils, mulches and ground cover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and live goods and seeding solutions.

