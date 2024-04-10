SDI Group (LON:SDI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.00

SDI Group plc (LON:SDI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.71) and last traded at GBX 57.95 ($0.73), with a volume of 255483 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 57.60 ($0.73).

SDI Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a market cap of £60.31 million, a P/E ratio of 2,897.50 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 66.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 82.78.

Insider Activity

In other SDI Group news, insider Stephen Brown purchased 14,000 shares of SDI Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 71 ($0.90) per share, for a total transaction of £9,940 ($12,580.69). Company insiders own 7.79% of the company’s stock.

SDI Group Company Profile

SDI Group plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures scientific and technology products based on digital imaging in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Digital Imaging and Sensors & Control segments. The company offers sensitive camera for life science and industrial applications under the Atik Camera brand name; cameras for art conservation under the Opus Instruments brand name; and camera that have applications in astronomy and life science fields under the Quantum Scientific Imaging brand name.

