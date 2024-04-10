SDI Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:SDI)

SDI Limited (ASX:SDI – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, April 9th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Monday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, April 14th.
SDI Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.18.
About SDI
