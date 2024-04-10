SEA (NYSE:SE) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) was up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $57.90 and last traded at $57.86. Approximately 566,915 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 6,510,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SE. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SEA from $45.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on SEA from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HSBC lifted their price objective on SEA from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of SEA from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 237.92 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 2.54% and a net margin of 1.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of SEA by 12,344.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,655,668 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $107,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,327 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in SEA by 17.3% in the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 1,510,835 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $66,411,000 after acquiring an additional 222,777 shares in the last quarter. Untitled Investments LP grew its stake in shares of SEA by 56.1% during the third quarter. Untitled Investments LP now owns 284,493 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $12,503,000 after acquiring an additional 102,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 34,183,394 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,384,427,000 after acquiring an additional 8,045,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of SEA by 91.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 670 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

