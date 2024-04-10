Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) Price Target Increased to $13.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at B. Riley from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 48.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SHIP. Noble Financial raised their price target on shares of Seanergy Maritime from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Seanergy Maritime Price Performance

NASDAQ:SHIP traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 224,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,815. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.00 and a beta of 0.80. Seanergy Maritime has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $39.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. Seanergy Maritime had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.70%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seanergy Maritime

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $290,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seanergy Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Seanergy Maritime by 313.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 197,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after purchasing an additional 149,439 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 17 vessels with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp.

