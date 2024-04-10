Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report issued on Thursday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.17. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $5.28 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The bank reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $57.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of New York Mellon

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stolper Co boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 78,541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,526,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 68,430 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 20.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 190.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 35,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 23,080 shares in the last quarter. 85.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bank of New York Mellon

In related news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,768,486.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bank of New York Mellon news, VP Catherine Keating sold 4,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total value of $246,535.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 123,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,768,486.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Hanneke Smits sold 15,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $850,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,600,224.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.32%.

About Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

See Also

