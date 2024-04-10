Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,040 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,230 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,146.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.05 and a 200 day moving average of $19.85. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.34.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.0736 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.