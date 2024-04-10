Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires 5,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 40,367 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJQ. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 474.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 841,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,570,000 after purchasing an additional 695,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 611,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,937,000 after purchasing an additional 80,828 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 583,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,196,000 after purchasing an additional 37,350 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 469,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,628,000 after purchasing an additional 13,463 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 434,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after buying an additional 88,574 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.95. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.21 and a 1 year high of $23.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a $0.1248 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.