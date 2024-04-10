Segment Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.80 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $57.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.99. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.40 and a 12 month high of $58.44. The firm has a market cap of $203.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

