Segment Wealth Management LLC Has $779,000 Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,031 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,405 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Generac by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 7,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Generac by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter worth about $441,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,296,000 after buying an additional 11,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,770,488 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,012,595,000 after buying an additional 130,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on GNRC. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.80.

Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total value of $634,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,170,948.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $140.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.55. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.