Segment Wealth Management LLC Invests $363,000 in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 44.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $64.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of -0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

Cal-Maine Foods ( NASDAQ:CALM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.55. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $703.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cal-Maine Foods

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $57,864.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,471,726.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Jeff Hardin sold 750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $42,382.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,999 shares of the company's stock, valued at $225,983.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,228 shares of company stock valued at $520,122. 13.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

